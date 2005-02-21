Diachrome benefits in type 2 diabetes

US firm Nutrition 21 has revealed positive results from a pivotal, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the effects of Diachrome, a combination of chromium picolinate and biotin, on glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose, cholesterol and triglyceride profiles in type 2 diabetes patients.

The 453-patient multicenter trial was conducted by Nutrition 21 in collaboration with XL Health, a nationally-recognized disease management firm dealing with chronically-ill patients for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and private Medicare Advantage markets. It is the largest US study to demonstrate the health benefits of a chromium-based intervention for diabetes, the company claims.