diaDexus' PLAC test gets new use in USA

San Francisco, USA-heaquartered diaDexus says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted marketing clearance for its PLAC test, which marks the first blood test to aid in predicting risk for ischemic stroke associated with atherosclerosis.

The PLAC test measures an enzyme in the blood called lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2, elevated levels of which are associated with a significantly higher risk of ischemic stroke. The test was originally cleared as an aid to predict risk for coronary heart disease in July 2003.