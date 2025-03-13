Diatide's NeoTect approvable says FDA

Diatide has received an approvable letter from the US Food and DrugAdministration for NeoTect (synthetic peptide targeted towards the somatostatin receptor and tagged with technetium-99m) for the scintigraphic imaging of suspected malignant tumors in the lung. Approval will follow after clarification of details and formal agreement of post-approval requirements.

The product is Diatide's second to be approved by the FDA; both products were granted an accelerated approval on application. NeoTect will be jointly marketed in the USA by Diatide and partner Nycomed Amersham.