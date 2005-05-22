Diatos in oncology research deal with Servier

Paris, France-based privately-held biopharmaceutical company Diatos and Laboratoires Servier, France's largest independent drugmaker, have announced a research collaboration involving FTE support and a license option to apply the Diatos Vectocell technology to Servier's oncology research program in order to enhance the efficacy and safety of one of the latter's small-molecule drug candidates.

The Diatos Peptide Vector (DPV) intra-cellular/intra-nuclear Vectocell technology allows direct intra-cellular delivery using cell-penetrating peptides and provides access to previously inaccessible intra-cytoplasmic or intra-nuclear targets. Vectocell alters the biodistribution of small molecules, which may result in lower toxicity of therapeutic compounds. The two firms have been working together on applications of the Vectocell technology to Servier's development portfolio prior to entering this agreement.