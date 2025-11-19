Did Batimastat Dose Lead To Toxicity Problems?

British Biotech has revealed that the toxicity problems which caused the cessation of clinical trials of its matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor batimastat in malignant ascites in February were not simply due to problems arising from the manufacturing process for the drug. At the firm's annual results meeting, it was revealed that the dose used may have been too high.

The company insists that the problem should not recur and the root cause remains unclear. It has been suggested that the dose used in the malignant ascites trial, 1000mg/m2, was simply too close to the maximum tolerated threshold, but this is not uncommon in cancer therapy, where underdosing can have such dire consequences. British Biotech insists that the manufacturing process is still the prime suspect in the investigation, but that as a precautionary measure a new dose-ranging study will be carried out, with a maximum dose of 500mg/m2.

Investor confidence has clearly been eroded by the development, which could be significant as the firm wants to raise further cash from warrants issued last year (see page 5). They may still be exercised in January but will be void if the share price does not climb to a threshold level of 525p.