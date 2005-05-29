Diet drug trial finishes first phase

US drugmaker Wyeth has announced that the cases of Jolene Johnson versus Wyeth, Louise Miller vs Wyeth and Nancy McCullough vs Wyeth regarding fenfluramine-based diet pills in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas will continue to the second, liability phase following a jury decision in the first phase of the trial. During the first part of this bifurcated trial, the jury assessed damages of: $280,000 for Ms McCullough; $260,000 for Ms Johnson; and $200,000 for Ms Miller. The next phase of the trial will determine if Wyeth is liable and will be required to pay those damages. It is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 24.

The trial began on May 10, 2005 before Judge Nitza Quinones Alejandro. The plaintiffs alleged heart valve injury from the use of the diet drugs Pondimin and Redux, drugs once marketed by Wyeth.