Difficult Fiscal Third Quarter For Mylan Labs

- Mylan Laboratories had a difficult third quarter in fiscal 1996, primarily due to the lack of US Food and Drug Administration approvals during the quarter. Third-quarter sales were $91.3 million, down 12.5%. Net income declined 31.1% to $21.9 million, and earnings per share fell 33.3% to 18 cents.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Mylan's turnover was $298.2 million, a gain of 4.5%. Net income fell 3.5% to $84.5 million. EPS was 71 cents, down 5.3%.