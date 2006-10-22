Diffusion completes tox for Ph I of TSC; and raises $1.5M

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, a Virginia, USA-based drug discovery and development company pioneering a novel mechanism of action to treat life-threatening diseases, says that it has completed all animal toxicology studies required by the Food and Drug Administration to file an Investigational New Drug application for its lead compound, trans sodium crocetinate (TSC).
The company also announced that it has completed a private financing round of $1.5 million, the proceeds of which will be used to support its overall growth and move TSC into Phase I clinical trials in early 2007.
The recently completed toxicology tests were conducted at independent research laboratories, and were funded in part by a grant from the Office of Naval Research. The no adverse effect level was about 500 times the efficacious dose in those animals, which is substantially higher than the proposed dose to be examined in humans.
