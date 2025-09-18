Digital Health World Congress 2025 is a two-day conference focused on digital technologies in healthcare, covering areas such as telemedicine, AI, data and analytics, digital therapeutics, mobile health, wearables, and cybersecurity.

The focus will be on how digital tools and technologies are reshaping patient care, clinical delivery, health systems, and regulatory environments in the UK and Europe. The programme includes keynote talks, panels, and case studies across areas such as AI and machine learning in diagnostics and care pathways, mHealth / wearables, telemedicine & virtual care, data analytics and interoperability, cybersecurity in health systems, digital therapeutics, and medical IoT.

The event is designed for a broad audience—clinicians, health IT leaders, regulators, startups, life sciences companies, and investors—with an exhibition component where organisations can showcase new products, services, and technology platforms. There are opportunities for networking built into the schedule, including meet-ups, partner-matching, and exhibition access. Speakers already confirmed include companies such as Omron, EY, Oracle, HUMA, UBS, Intellistack, reflecting a mix of tech, service and healthcare-oriented expertise.