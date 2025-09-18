Thursday 18 September 2025

Digital Health World Congress

Visit event website
24 November 202525 November 2025
London, UKKensington Conference & Events Centre
Digital Health World Congress 2025 is a two-day conference focused on digital technologies in healthcare, covering areas such as telemedicine, AI, data and analytics, digital therapeutics, mobile health, wearables, and cybersecurity.

The focus will be on how digital tools and technologies are reshaping patient care, clinical delivery, health systems, and regulatory environments in the UK and Europe. The programme includes keynote talks, panels, and case studies across areas such as AI and machine learning in diagnostics and care pathways, mHealth / wearables, telemedicine & virtual care, data analytics and interoperability, cybersecurity in health systems, digital therapeutics, and medical IoT.

The event is designed for a broad audience—clinicians, health IT leaders, regulators, startups, life sciences companies, and investors—with an exhibition component where organisations can showcase new products, services, and technology platforms. There are opportunities for networking built into the schedule, including meet-ups, partner-matching, and exhibition access. Speakers already confirmed include companies such as Omron, EY, Oracle, HUMA, UBS, Intellistack, reflecting a mix of tech, service and healthcare-oriented expertise.



Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze