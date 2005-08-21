Dihydrocodeine, codeine label change call in UK

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has asked over-the-counter drugmakers to voluntarily update their patient information leaflets and labeling of painkillers that contain codeine and dihydrocodeine.

The updates will inform patients that taking codeine regularly and for a long time could lead to addiction, which might cause feelings of restlessness and irritability when stopping. The information will state that patients should see their doctor or pharmacist if they need to take their OTC medication for more than three days at a time and that taking a painkiller to ease headaches too often or for too long can make them worse. These precautions could help prevent a small number of people becoming addicted to their medicine and is supported by the manufacturers, says the agency.

"Analgesics that contain codeine and dihydrocodeine play a very important part in the treatment of pain," said June Raine, director of medicines post-licensing at the MHRA. "Their benefits clearly outweigh any risks, but we still need to highlight those risks to ensure people take their medication safely and correctly. We are pleased that the manufacturers are beginning the process of updating their packaging and leaflets to reflect this," she added.