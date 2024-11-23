Dimethaid Research File For Canadian Pennsaid Approval

- Dimethaid Research has filed for approval of Pennsaid (diclofenac), a topical lotion for the treatment of arthritis, with the Health Protection Branch of Canada. Clinical trials demonstrated that the lotion effectively reduced the pain of arthritis and had relatively few side effects. It uses a transdermal delivery system for local administration of the drug. The company also plans to file for product approval in the USA and Europe in the near future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze