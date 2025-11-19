Directing The $250M US DTC Rx Drug Ad Spend

Amid increased spending by drug companies, the US Food and Drug Administration has held two days of open hearings on whether to allow more freedom in advertising prescription drugs. Manufacturers spent $250 million in 1994 on direct-to-consumer (DTC) ads for prescription drugs alone, which is $187 million more than was spent in 1993, according to University of Maryland pharmacoepidemiologist Julie Magno Zito, and analysts feel that if current regulations are eased, that figure could rise to $1 billion annually.

DTC ads are appearing on radio and television, in print and on the Internet, with consumers being asked to call toll-free numbers for information about conditions ranging from baldness to impotence. Win Gerson, chairman of William Douglas McAdams, noted that this form of advertising is increasing each year, and he couldn't foresee the launching of a breakthrough drug, or even a major category advance, without this DTC component.

If the agency is going to "open the floodgates," noted FDA policy chief William Schulz, it will have to think about how consumers are going to receive that information, and what effect it will have. Regulations for new promotional vehicles such as the Internet were also considered at the hearing earlier this month.