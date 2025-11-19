Directing The $250M US DTC Rx Drug Ad Spend

Amid increased spending by drug companies, the US Food and Drug Administration has held two days of open hearings on whether to allow more freedom in advertising prescription drugs. Manufacturers spent $250 million in 1994 on direct-to-consumer (DTC) ads for prescription drugs alone, which is $187 million more than was spent in 1993, according to University of Maryland pharmacoepidemiologist Julie Magno Zito, and analysts feel that if current regulations are eased, that figure could rise to $1 billion annually.
DTC ads are appearing on radio and television, in print and on the Internet, with consumers being asked to call toll-free numbers for information about conditions ranging from baldness to impotence. Win Gerson, chairman of William Douglas McAdams, noted that this form of advertising is increasing each year, and he couldn't foresee the launching of a breakthrough drug, or even a major category advance, without this DTC component.
If the agency is going to "open the floodgates," noted FDA policy chief William Schulz, it will have to think about how consumers are going to receive that information, and what effect it will have. Regulations for new promotional vehicles such as the Internet were also considered at the hearing earlier this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze