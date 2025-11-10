Monday 10 November 2025

Disagreements in Brazil Over Patents

25 June 1995

As representatives of the national drug industries of Latin America gather in the Dominican Republic for their annual meeting, there is disagreement in Brazil, one of the region's main markets, over the passage of new legislation protecting intellectual property.

In Brazil, the country's bill to improve patent protection is currently in the Senate. It was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in june 1993, and this April it went to the Senate constitution and justice Committee, which has just postponed for the second time passage of the bill. It is currently with the Economics Committee. The next step will be for the bill to be voted on by the Senate as a whole. it will then return to the Chamber of Deputies for amendments.

Alanac, Brazil's national drug industry association, says that foreign drug companies have presented applications for patents to Brazil's Institute of Industrial Property, and that these companies are putting pressure on the Ministry of Health to gain "exclusive marketing rights" to market their products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze