Disagreements in Brazil Over Patents

As representatives of the national drug industries of Latin America gather in the Dominican Republic for their annual meeting, there is disagreement in Brazil, one of the region's main markets, over the passage of new legislation protecting intellectual property.
In Brazil, the country's bill to improve patent protection is currently in the Senate. It was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in june 1993, and this April it went to the Senate constitution and justice Committee, which has just postponed for the second time passage of the bill. It is currently with the Economics Committee. The next step will be for the bill to be voted on by the Senate as a whole. it will then return to the Chamber of Deputies for amendments.
Alanac, Brazil's national drug industry association, says that foreign drug companies have presented applications for patents to Brazil's Institute of Industrial Property, and that these companies are putting pressure on the Ministry of Health to gain "exclusive marketing rights" to market their products.
