Disappointing data for Axonyx' phenserine

New York, USA-based Axonyx says that the top-line outcome of its first Phase III clinical trial of phenserine, under evaluation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, showed that twice-daily administration of the agent in 10mg and 15mg doses did not produce a statistically-significant improvement in symptoms over placebo after 26 weeks of treatment. Interim analysis revealed no safety or tolerability issues with the agent, and the firm will continue to further assess data for optimization of future trial design, it said. News on February 7 of the disappointing results sent the firm's shares plummeting 60.9% to close at $1.76.
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