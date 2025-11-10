Disappointing Second Quarter From Teva

Teva Pharmaceuticals of Israel achieved net income in the second quarter of 1995 of $19.5 million, up 7.3%. Earnings per American Depositary Receipt advanced 9% to $0.36. Sales in the quarter were $156.8 million, up 6.7%. The results did not meet market expectations and Teva's share price fell 6% in Tel Aviv. Broker Morgan Stanley is understood to have cut its rating of the drug company from outperformer to neutral.

For the six-month reporting period, net income rose 9.1% to $38.4 million or $0.70 per ADR, up 9.1% and 7.7% respectively. Total sales were up 9.2% to $309.5 million.

Domestic turnover grew 11% to $60.9 million in the second quarter and sales outside Israel, which constituted 61% of Teva's total sales, increased 4.2% to $95.9 million.