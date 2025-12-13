Disco Pharmaceuticals

DISCO was founded in 2022 as a spin-out leveraging surface proteomics and oncology expertise from ETH Zürich and collaborators in Germany and Switzerland. The company has raised approximately €36 million in seed financing to date, supporting the build-out of its discovery platform and early pipeline of surfaceome-targeted oncology programs.
DISCO focuses exclusively on oncology, with an emphasis on hard-to-treat solid tumors. Its initial discovery programs target:
The broader strategy is to expand into additional tumor types as new cell-surface targets and target pairs are identified.
DISCO’s core platform maps the “surfaceome” of cancer cells—proteins and protein communities on the cell surface—at scale. This approach is designed to identify novel, cancer-selective targets and target pairs that cannot be reliably derived from genomic or transcriptomic data alone.
The company focuses on large-molecule, target-directed modalities, including:
Current programs are in discovery and preclinical development, progressing toward IND-enabling studies rather than clinical Phases I–III.
DISCO is backed by a syndicate of life science investors including Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie Ventures, M Ventures, Panakes Partners, and regional institutional investors. The company collaborates with academic and clinical partners in Switzerland and Germany to apply its surfaceome-mapping technology to defined tumor types and to support preclinical validation of targets and drug candidates.
DISCO has not yet reported clinical trial data. Its programs remain in preclinical development, focused on target discovery, validation, and selection of lead large-molecule drug candidates.
Upcoming milestones center on completing IND-enabling work for lead programs and preparing for first-in-human studies. Regulatory interactions to date are expected to be preparatory and focused on enabling the transition from preclinical to clinical development.
The leadership team combines experience in oncology drug discovery, surface proteomics, antibody and ADC development, and company building. Senior leaders have backgrounds in both large pharmaceutical companies and earlier-stage biotechs, including prior roles in precision oncology, diagnostics, strategic alliances, and technology development.
