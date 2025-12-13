Disco Pharmaceuticals (DISCO) is headquartered in Cologne, Germany, with additional operations in Schlieren, Switzerland. The company positions itself as a “surfaceome” specialist, focusing on cancer cell surface biology to support global oncology drug development.

Founding and History

DISCO was founded in 2022 as a spin-out leveraging surface proteomics and oncology expertise from ETH Zürich and collaborators in Germany and Switzerland. The company has raised approximately €36 million in seed financing to date, supporting the build-out of its discovery platform and early pipeline of surfaceome-targeted oncology programs.

Therapy Areas and Focus

DISCO focuses exclusively on oncology, with an emphasis on hard-to-treat solid tumors. Its initial discovery programs target:

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

Microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC)

The broader strategy is to expand into additional tumor types as new cell-surface targets and target pairs are identified.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

DISCO’s core platform maps the “surfaceome” of cancer cells—proteins and protein communities on the cell surface—at scale. This approach is designed to identify novel, cancer-selective targets and target pairs that cannot be reliably derived from genomic or transcriptomic data alone.

The company focuses on large-molecule, target-directed modalities, including:

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific antibodies

T-cell engagers

Current programs are in discovery and preclinical development, progressing toward IND-enabling studies rather than clinical Phases I–III.

Key Personnel

Mark Manfredi, PhD – Chief Executive Officer

– Chief Executive Officer Johannes Heuckmann, PhD – Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

– Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Ajla Hrle, PhD – Chief Business Officer

– Chief Business Officer Emanuela Tschudy-Milani, PhD – Vice President Technology & Head of DISCO Zürich

– Vice President Technology & Head of DISCO Zürich Tobias Schmidt, PhD – Vice President Discovery

– Vice President Discovery Roopika Menon, PhD – Vice President Tissue Analytics

– Vice President Tissue Analytics François Bertelli, PhD – Vice President ADC Development

Strategic Partnerships

DISCO is backed by a syndicate of life science investors including Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie Ventures, M Ventures, Panakes Partners, and regional institutional investors. The company collaborates with academic and clinical partners in Switzerland and Germany to apply its surfaceome-mapping technology to defined tumor types and to support preclinical validation of targets and drug candidates.

FAQ Section

What is Disco Pharmaceuticals’ core science and biotech platform?

DISCO’s core platform is a surfaceome-mapping technology that identifies proteins and protein communities on the surface of cancer cells. By defining which proteins are truly present and how they co-organize, the platform is designed to generate novel, cancer-selective targets and target pairs for large-molecule therapeutics.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does Disco Pharmaceuticals focus on?

DISCO focuses on oncology, particularly solid tumors with limited targeted treatment options. Its lead discovery efforts are in small cell lung cancer and microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer, with additional tumor types expected to follow as new surfaceome data sets are generated.

What programs and products are in Disco Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline?

The company is advancing a preclinical pipeline of surfaceome-targeted drug candidates, including antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell engager concepts built around novel target pairs identified by its platform. These programs are currently at the discovery and IND-enabling stage, with no Phase I–III clinical trials yet disclosed.

What is the latest company news and recent events?

Recent developments include the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and the completion of a €36 million seed financing round. Proceeds are being used to advance lead ADC programs in small cell lung cancer and microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer toward IND-enabling studies and to broaden the early pipeline.

What clinical trial data and results has Disco Pharmaceuticals announced?

DISCO has not yet reported clinical trial data. Its programs remain in preclinical development, focused on target discovery, validation, and selection of lead large-molecule drug candidates.

What are Disco Pharmaceuticals’ regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Upcoming milestones center on completing IND-enabling work for lead programs and preparing for first-in-human studies. Regulatory interactions to date are expected to be preparatory and focused on enabling the transition from preclinical to clinical development.

Who comprises Disco Pharmaceuticals’ leadership team and what is their track record?

The leadership team combines experience in oncology drug discovery, surface proteomics, antibody and ADC development, and company building. Senior leaders have backgrounds in both large pharmaceutical companies and earlier-stage biotechs, including prior roles in precision oncology, diagnostics, strategic alliances, and technology development.