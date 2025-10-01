Discount Drugs Plan For Mexico

Faced with Mexican inflation and lower drug sales because of discounts given on medicines by supermarkets and drugstore chains, the country's smaller pharmacies are in financial trouble (Marketletters passim). Now, however, in collaboration with distributors, pharmaceutical manufacturers are planning a massive discount program under the title Farma Club.

The move, aimed to help consumers facing rising drug prices, will make it possible for smaller pharmacies - until now unable to cope with the 25% offered by the big boys - to offer discounts of as much as 25%-45%, says the Marketletter's local correspondent. Initially, the program will help around 700 pharmacies in the metropolitan area. 70% of Mexico City pharmacies will be incorporated into the program over six months.