Discovery & Development Europe

An Oxford Global event designed to connect stakeholders across early-stage R&D—from target discovery and lead optimisation through to development technologies and formulation considerations.

Hosted in Berlin, it runs across multiple dedicated programmes and is positioned as a forum for identifying high-potential targets, learning from real-world case studies, and building collaborations that help accelerate the journey from discovery to clinical candidate.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Drug discovery leaders in pharma and biotech (biology, chemistry, translational and platform teams)
  • Neuroscience drug development stakeholders
  • Automation, AI, data and informatics teams supporting early R&D
  • Formulation and drug delivery scientists involved in preclinical development decisions
  • Technology providers and solution partners supporting discovery and early development workflows

Scale

  • Duration: 2 days
  • Programmes: 3 dedicated programmes
  • The organiser positions the broader Discovery & Development community as large-scale, but a single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently published on the main event page.

What to expect

  • A two-day agenda across dedicated programmes covering drug discovery, neuroscience drug development and data/AI-enabled innovation
  • Case studies and practical discussion on targets, modalities and discovery-to-development decision-making
  • Networking designed to support collaborations and partnerships across the early R&D ecosystem
  • An event environment with partner participation and solution-provider engagement alongside the main programme


