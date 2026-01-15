Discovery & Development Europe

Berlin, GermanyEstrel Congress Centre
An Oxford Global event designed to connect stakeholders across early-stage R&D—from target discovery and lead optimisation through to development technologies and formulation considerations.
Hosted in Berlin, it runs across multiple dedicated programmes and is positioned as a forum for identifying high-potential targets, learning from real-world case studies, and building collaborations that help accelerate the journey from discovery to clinical candidate.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Drug discovery leaders in pharma and biotech (biology, chemistry, translational and platform teams)
- Neuroscience drug development stakeholders
- Automation, AI, data and informatics teams supporting early R&D
- Formulation and drug delivery scientists involved in preclinical development decisions
- Technology providers and solution partners supporting discovery and early development workflows
Scale
- Duration: 2 days
- Programmes: 3 dedicated programmes
- The organiser positions the broader Discovery & Development community as large-scale, but a single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently published on the main event page.
What to expect
- A two-day agenda across dedicated programmes covering drug discovery, neuroscience drug development and data/AI-enabled innovation
- Case studies and practical discussion on targets, modalities and discovery-to-development decision-making
- Networking designed to support collaborations and partnerships across the early R&D ecosystem
- An event environment with partner participation and solution-provider engagement alongside the main programme
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news