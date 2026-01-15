Discovery & Development Europe

An Oxford Global event designed to connect stakeholders across early-stage R&D—from target discovery and lead optimisation through to development technologies and formulation considerations.

Hosted in Berlin, it runs across multiple dedicated programmes and is positioned as a forum for identifying high-potential targets, learning from real-world case studies, and building collaborations that help accelerate the journey from discovery to clinical candidate.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Drug discovery leaders in pharma and biotech (biology, chemistry, translational and platform teams)

Neuroscience drug development stakeholders

Automation, AI, data and informatics teams supporting early R&D

Formulation and drug delivery scientists involved in preclinical development decisions

Technology providers and solution partners supporting discovery and early development workflows

Scale

Duration: 2 days

2 days Programmes: 3 dedicated programmes

3 dedicated programmes The organiser positions the broader Discovery & Development community as large-scale, but a single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors is not consistently published on the main event page.

What to expect