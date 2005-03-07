Discovery Labs complete $29.1M offering

US biopharmaceutical firm Discovery Laboratories has completed its previously-announced registered direct offerings to select institution investors for an aggregate of 5,060,000 shares of common stock. The shares were priced at $5.75 each, resulting in gross proceeds to Discovery of $29.1 million.

All of the shares were offered by Discovery pursuant to an effective registration statement previously filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. SG Cowen acted as exclusive placement agent for the transaction.