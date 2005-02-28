Discovery Labs plans to raise $26.5M

Discovery Laboratories of the USA says that it has obtained commitments to purchase approximately $26.5 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the transaction, Discovery will sell approximately 4.6 million shares to a select group of institutional investors.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on February 24, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares are being offered by Discovery pursuant to an effective registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SG Cowen acted as exclusive placement agent for the transaction.