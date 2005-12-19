Discovery Labs raised $20M in offering

US firm Discovery Laboratories says it has obtained commitments to purchase approximately $20.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the transaction, Discovery Labs will sell approximately three million shares of its common stock to a select group of institutional investors.
The closing of the offering is expected to take place on December 19, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares are being offered by Discovery Labs pursuant to an effective registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SG Cowen acted as exclusive placement agent for the transaction.
