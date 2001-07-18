Discovery/MAXIA collaboration completed; new project initiated

Discovery Partners International and MAXIA Pharmaceuticals havecompleted their collaboration agreement to design and synthesize compounds. The latter company was able to deliver information to one of its corporate developmental partners after its ability to correlate structure with in vivo efficacy of agonists specific to one of its nuclear receptor targets was increased by Discovery's computational division.

Building on the initial success, both companies have entered into a new project which focuses on a novel class of biological targets. Under the terms of the agreement, MAXIA will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize all the compounds resulting from the alliance. Financial terms were undisclosed, but include both fees and milestone payments.