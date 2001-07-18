Discovery/MAXIA collaboration completed; new project initiated

Discovery Partners International and MAXIA Pharmaceuticals havecompleted their collaboration agreement to design and synthesize compounds. The latter company was able to deliver information to one of its corporate developmental partners after its ability to correlate structure with in vivo efficacy of agonists specific to one of its nuclear receptor targets was increased by Discovery's computational division.
Building on the initial success, both companies have entered into a new project which focuses on a novel class of biological targets. Under the terms of the agreement, MAXIA will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize all the compounds resulting from the alliance. Financial terms were undisclosed, but include both fees and milestone payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze