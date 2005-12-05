Discovery Partners and Pfizer do not extend accord

San Diego, USA-based drug research services company Discovery Partners says it is to close its South San Francisco facility having been unable to agree an extension to its long-standing contract with pharmaceutical major Pfizer. The firm, a specialist in the development of chemical processes for drug production, added that it has received $92.0 million in revenues between 2002 and 2005 at the conclusion of the agreement.

The company intends to lay off or relocate all employees not associated with compound management operations at the plant and will aim to consolidate its chemistry platform into its existing San Diego facility. In addition, the firm expects to incur $10.0 million of restructuring and impairment charges during the fourth quarter of 2005, which includes its $3.7 million investment in the commercialization of its uARCS technology.

The company's shares fell 4.2 % in after-hours activity having closed at $2.61 on the Nasdaq. Pfizer's share-price rose $0.03 to $21.50, although this was likely unrelated.