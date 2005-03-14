Discovery Partners to buy Biofrontera

San Diego, USA-headquartered Discovery Partners International has signed a binding letter of intent, subject to due diligence, to purchase the Heidelberg, Germany-based natural products drug discovery subsidiary of Biofrontera AG, for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition of Biofrontera Discovery will be managed under the US group's integrated drug-discovery operations in Basel, Switzerland. The move should serve to substantially expand the firm's range of capabilities through the addition of highly-diverse libraries of natural compounds, fermentation and isolation of natural products, structural elucidation and medicinal chemistry capabilities in Europe, DPI noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze