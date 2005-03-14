Discovery Partners to buy Biofrontera

San Diego, USA-headquartered Discovery Partners International has signed a binding letter of intent, subject to due diligence, to purchase the Heidelberg, Germany-based natural products drug discovery subsidiary of Biofrontera AG, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Biofrontera Discovery will be managed under the US group's integrated drug-discovery operations in Basel, Switzerland. The move should serve to substantially expand the firm's range of capabilities through the addition of highly-diverse libraries of natural compounds, fermentation and isolation of natural products, structural elucidation and medicinal chemistry capabilities in Europe, DPI noted.