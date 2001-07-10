Discovery tests Surfaxin in pivotal IRDS trial

Discovery Laboratories has initiated its controversial Phase III trialof its humanized lung surfactant Surfaxin (lucinactant) in the prevention and treatment of idiopathic respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. The study design had been criticized by US consumer organization Public Citizen's Health Research Group for including a placebo arm (Marketletter March 5). Around 1,500 patients will be included in the trial, which will take place in North and South America and Europe.
