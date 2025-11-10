Discussions At CPMP September Meeting

At the Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products' eighth meeting, held September 12-13 at the London offices of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, a number of topics were discussed.
Centralized opinions: The CPMP examined a model of the European Public Assessment Report, which will become public once the European Commission has adopted the first Community Marketing Authorization. The Committee appointed rapporteurs and co-rapporteurs for four new centralized applications to be submitted before year-end to the EMEA, taking into account companies' preferences. In total, 22 new applications have been assigned to rapporteurs.
The Committee: adopted a positive position statement on the result of a coordinated review of HFA-227 for future use as a propellant for metered dose inhalers, eg in the treatment of asthma (the first CFC replacement propellant, HFA 137A, having undergone a similar coordinated recognition review procedure in 1994).
