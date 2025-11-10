Disease Management And The UK NHS

The UK National Health Service is well on the way to having many of the features of disease management programs, Andy McKeon, head of the primary care division of the NHS Executive, told IMS International's annual European forum this month (Marketletters passim). Already in place are: - single budgets covering all aspects of care; - accounting systems based on disease rather than inputs; - care managed by disease rather than inputs; and - care based on protocols agreed between clinicians.

One of the most important aspects of disease management is to ensure resources can be used flexibly and applied where they will be most effective, Mr McKeon told the meeting. The only real way to achieve this is for purchasers of care to have a single budget for the disease in question, and the NHS has already gone a long way towards achieving that. From next April, nearly all care will be purchased by one of three organizations: - health authorities - all care for non-fundholders plus tight supervision of non-cash-limited drug budgets; - general practitioner fundholders - budgets for primary care, prescribing, outpatients and elective surgery; and - total fundholder - budgets for all care.

Total Fundholding In The Hands Of Clinicians Powerful incentives are in place on all three organizations in order to maximize care, and in the case of "total" fundholding, a single cash-limited budget covering all aspects of care has effectively been achieved. Moreover, this is in the hands of clinicians who are very well placed to make judgements about the care of individuals and to trade off decisions about the costs and benefits of different types of treatment, Mr McKeon told the meeting. Accounting systems are one of the most technically difficult areas, he acknowledged, but added that a lot of progress is being made in adapting a more disease-based approach which is, ultimately, reflected in pricing, and it might then be only a relatively short step to encapsulating non-hospital costs.