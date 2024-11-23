Disease Management In Asia: Conference

Preparing for Disease Management in Asia is the title of a two-day meeting to be held October 23-25 at the Hilton International, Singapore, organized by IBC Asia Ltd. The meeting will include individual country focuses, with speakers from the Ministries of Health of Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

For further information and to register, please contact IBC Asia Ltd, 268 Orchard Road, 18-02, Singapore 238856. phone: +65 732 1970; fax: +65 733 5087; e-mail: enquiry@ibcasia.com.sg.