Dismutec Fails To Show Benefit In Brain Injury

Sanofi has announced that Dismutec (pegorgotein), the superoxide dismutase product which it was developing for traumatic brain injury patients, has failed to show a benefit in a Phase III trial. The outcome was not wholly surprising, as a similar, smaller study had also failed to show any benefit.

Dismutec was licensed from Enzon by Sanofi's Sterling Drug arm. The Phase III trial failed to show any superiority compared to placebo for Dismutec as a treatment for patients with closed head injury, and further development of the product, at least in this indication, is not expected.

Both Enzon and the manufacturer of the enzyme used in the product, Oxis, said that the news will not have significant impact on earnings and cash flow. And Sanofi itself has never suggested that Dismutec would be a huge product, particularly as head injury drugs are notoriously difficult to develop.