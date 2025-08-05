Tuesday 5 August 2025

Dispatch Bio

A biotech company developing a new type of cancer treatment designed to work across many solid tumors.

The company was founded in 2022 by the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and ARCH Venture Partners, with support from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, UCSF, and Memorial Sloan Kettering. In July 2025, Dispatch Bio launched publicly with $216 million in funding from investors including Bristol Myers Squibb, the University of Pennsylvania, and Stanford.

The company’s lead technology, called Flare, is designed to tag cancer cells with a unique marker that makes them easier for the immune system to find and destroy. At the same time, the treatment changes the surrounding tumor environment to make it more responsive to immune attack. Dispatch pairs this approach with specially engineered immune cells that are able to recognize and kill the marked cancer cells. This process is designed to continue until all tumor cells are eliminated.

Dispatch Bio is led by CEO Sabah Oney, Ph.D., and supported by leading scientists in immunotherapy, including Carl June, Kole Roybal, Chris Garcia, and Andy Minn. The company expects to begin its first clinical trial in 2026, aiming to treat a wide range of solid tumors with one treatment approach.

Well-backed Dispatch Bio goes forth to slay solid tumors
23 July 2025
