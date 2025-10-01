Disposal Gives Celltech $5 Mill Profit

After an exceptional gain on the disposal of a 75.1% interest in Celltech Biologicals of L12.2 million ($20.3 million), UK biotechnology company Celltech Group plc reported a L3 million ($5 million) profit for the year ended September 30.

Celltech Therapeutics, however, saw an operating loss of L10.8 million, compared with L9.3 million the year earlier, reflecting lower milestone income of L5.6 million (L7.4 million in 1995), partially offset by an increase in royalty income from the Boss patent to L1 million (L400,000), the company notes. Cash outflow in the year, excluding the biologicals business, was L6.1 million (L5.3 million the previous year). R&D investment increased slightly, from L17.1 million to L17.4 million, and is expected to rise 20% in fiscal 1996/7.

BAYX-1351 And BAY10-3356 Are Key To Future Along with the results, Celltech reported that a pivotal US Phase III clinical trial with BAYX-1351 (the anti-TNF antibody for which it has exclusive UK and France marketing rights from originator Bayer) in 1,900 septic shock patents is expected to complete recruitment in early 1997. Worldwide applications for registration are planned in the second half of 1997, and product launch is forecast by Bayer for 1998.