DMP 266 For HIV

DuPont Merck has reported potent antiretroviral activity with itsnon-nucleoside HIV reverse transcriptase inhibitor DMP 266 (200mg once-daily) in combination with Merck & Co's protease inhibitor Crixivan (indinavir; 800mg tid). 42-week data from an ongoing Phase II trial of the combination has shown that 80% of the patients achieved HIV-RNA below the limit of detection, and CD4 cell elevations averaging 140 cells/mm3. The regimen achieved an average 2.5 log reduction in HIV-RNA. Future studies will look at higher doses of the drugs.
