Doctor attacks deferiprone ruling

The lengthy dispute between Canadian firm Apotex, Nancy Olivieri (aresearcher at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children) and the hospital's board has entered a new stage following a review which clears the latter's senior executives and calls into question Dr Olivieri's actions when she reported negative findings about the efficacy of Apotex' deferiprone, the orally-active iron chelation agent (Marketletter August 17, 1998). The review panel said the contract Dr Olivieri signed with Apotex in 1993 to study the drug contained a clause which prevented her from informing anyone about the effects of deferiprone. By telling patients before informing Apotex and the hospital's ethics board, Dr Olivieri had "unwillingly" put herself in a conflict of interest. Dr Olivieri is demanding an independent public inquiry and accuses the hospital board of "trying to turn on an individual."