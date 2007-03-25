Doctor/drugmaker links may be cause of over-Rxing of ADHA drugs

The links between doctors and drug companies could be contributing to the over-prescribing of drugs to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children, according to Alasdair Vance, head of academic child psychiatry at Melbourne University, Australia, and the Royal Children's Hospital, who urged doctors to remove themselves from paid consultancy and advisory roles with pharmaceutical firms as it is not in the best interests of their patients.
Prof Vance has previously said that drugs to treat ADHD are over-prescribed in children who have a mild-to-moderate form of the condition. He has now spoken for the first time about the influence interactions with drug companies may have on doctors' prescribing, saying "I think the two may well be linked, and certainly we need to have a systematic investigation and monitoring."
His comments follow published reports that the use of drugs to treat ADHD in Australia has risen substantially, with data from Medicare Australia showing 264,296 prescriptions for these were issued in 2006 compared with 226,349 in 2000. Eli Lilly's drug Strattera (atomoxetine) is not yet on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme but, according to the company's web site, the drug had been prescribed to 2,000 people in Australia by last December, 1,400 of them children.
