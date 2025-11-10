Does Ciba Need A Clearer Strategic Direction?

There appears to be a certain tension between the stated aims of Ciba executives and the position that the company currently finds itself in, according to the Pharmavitae profile of the Swiss pharmaceutical and chemical firm carried out by Datamonitor.

The profile suggests that Ciba's corporate strategy lacks direction. The firm's business is made up of agricultural, industrial chemical and pharmaceutical products, with the latter generating the majority of revenues and profits. The contribution of the other businesses to the group has declined relative to the pharmaceuticals division in recent years, and now over 70% of profits are generated from the sale of ethical drugs.

This is complicated by the fact that sales growth of pharmaceuticals, the most important division, has been held back by the effects of global health care reform and patent expiration of key products, according to the report.