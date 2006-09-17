Dolan ousted as B-MS CEO by board; Willard also goes

Following a recommendation of a federal monitor, former judge Frederick Lacey, the board of Bristol-Myers Squibb has ousted its chief executive Peter Dolan and general counsel, Richard Willard.
The move had been expected for some days, as Mr Dolan has been criticized for his management, particularly with the recent launch by Apotex in the USA of a generic version of the blockbuster blood thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel), which B-MS co-promotes with originator Sanofi-Aventis (Marketletters passim). B-MS gave away its rights to triple damages should its patent prevail at trial, and has also led to a federal investigation of the firm's behavior during the negotiations.
B-MS is also subject to a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Attorney General for New Jersey related to accounting misbehavior that led to two of the firm's former executives being indicted; the company paid a $300.0 million fine. Mr Dolan was either president or chief executive during the time when the accounting irregularities occurred.
