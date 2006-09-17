Saturday 8 November 2025

Dolan ousted as B-MS CEO by board; Willard also goes

17 September 2006

Following a recommendation of a federal monitor, former judge Frederick Lacey, the board of Bristol-Myers Squibb has ousted its chief executive Peter Dolan and general counsel, Richard Willard.

The move had been expected for some days, as Mr Dolan has been criticized for his management, particularly with the recent launch by Apotex in the USA of a generic version of the blockbuster blood thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel), which B-MS co-promotes with originator Sanofi-Aventis (Marketletters passim). B-MS gave away its rights to triple damages should its patent prevail at trial, and has also led to a federal investigation of the firm's behavior during the negotiations.

B-MS is also subject to a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Attorney General for New Jersey related to accounting misbehavior that led to two of the firm's former executives being indicted; the company paid a $300.0 million fine. Mr Dolan was either president or chief executive during the time when the accounting irregularities occurred.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze