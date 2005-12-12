Domanits' dual targeting dAbs improve selectivity in cytoxicity

Domantis, a UK human domain antibody (dAb) therapeutics specialist, has released data showing how dual targeting dAbs, a pair of linked dAbs in a single product, each of which binds to a different target, have been used to specifically target multiple myeloma cells, while sparing healthy cells. According to a company spokesman, "this is a completely novel approach to tumor targeting that dramatically enhances the potency of the agent by focusing its activity on tumor cells. This cannot be achieved using conventional antibodies which bind to a single target and typically kill both cancerous and non-cancerous cells."
