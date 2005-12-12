Domantis and B-MS unite on dAb program

UK-based Domantis says it has agreed a multi-target discovery collaboration with US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop domain antibody therapeutics for use in the fields of immunology and oncology. The firms says they intend to discover a range of dAbs addressing targets involved in T cell stimulation.
Under the terms of the deal, the UK company will receive $9.2 million in upfront research payments, in addition to a further $20.0 million for clinical milestone achievements and royalties on product sales. Domantis will contribute two of its existing dAb therapeutic programs and will create a range of new molecules to pre-determined targets. B-MS will retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any of the therapeutics produced. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
