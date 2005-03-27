Domantis signs antibody deal with Tanox

The UK's Domantis, a domain antibody-based drugmaker, has signed an agreement with the USA's Tanox, for the discovery of human domain antibodies against autoimmune diseases.
Domantis will use its proprietary dAb libraries and long serum half-life formats to discover leads for Tanox. dAbs are the smallest functional binding fragments of antibodies and can thus be prepared in ways that are unavailable to full-sized antibodies.
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