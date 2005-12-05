Dong-A's ED drug cleared in Korea

Korean firm Dong-A Pharmaceutical says that it has received marketing approval from the Korean Food and Drug Administration for udenafil, its new phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. Udenafil will be marketed in Korea under the brand name Zydena in 100mg and 200mg tablet strengths.

The company notes that Zydena will compete with Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil), Lilly-ICOS' Cialis (tadalafil) and Bayer/GlaxoSmithKline's Levitra (vardenafil) for a share of the estimated $100.0 million ED market in Korea. Various Phase II and III clinical studies have shown that udenafil produced highly significant improvement in erectile function after 12 weeks of drug therapy, with up to a 92% vaginal penetration success rate compared to 53% for the placebo group and up to 76% intercourse completion rate compared to 15% for the placebo group, says Dong-A.

Additionally, the firm pointed out, 48% of the patients in Phase II clinical studies at the high dose level returned to normal function after 12 weeks on drug compared to only 4% on placebo. The overall patient satisfaction as measured by the standard global assessment questionnaire was up to 89% in the high-dose treatment group compared to 26% in the placebo group. The most frequently noted side effects were mild to moderate facial flushing and headache which are expected for this class of drug.