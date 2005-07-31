DOR BioPharma and Cambrex hit milestone

US groups DOR BioPharma and a subsidiary of Cambrex Corp have successfully attained the first milestone of fermentation and downstream process development in their development and manufacturing deal for RiVax, the former's ricin toxin vaccine.
"Cambrex took a low-yield Escherrichia coli process and achieved a 10-fold increase in yields. Cambrex' proven capabilities in current Good Manufacturing Practice-manufacturing will go a long way in ensuring, through this agreement, that sufficient quantities of RiVax are available to support further commercial development activities and potential purchases by the US government and allied nations," noted Michael Tember, DOR's chief executive.
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