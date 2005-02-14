DOR BioPharma closes $3.8M financing

Miami, USA-based DOR BioPharma announced on February 9 that it has closed its private financing round in the amount of $3.77 million.
Investors received 8,396,100 shares of the company's common stock at a purchase price of $0.45 per share and warrants to buy 6,297,075 shares at an exercise price of $0.505. The warrants will be exercisable for a period of five years commencing August 8, 2005. The expiration date of the warrants will be accelerated in the event that the company's common stock trades in excess of 300% of $0.505 for any 20 trading days during any 30 consecutive trading-day period.
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