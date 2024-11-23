Double-Strength Vanceril OKed In USA

Schering-Plough has received marketing clearance from the US Food andDrug Administration for Vanceril (beclomethasone dipropionate) 84mcg double-strength, its therapy for asthma.

The product, expected to be launched this month, will be marketed by Key Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Schering-Plough. The original Vanceril has a 20-year proven history of safety and efficacy, and this new product will build on that with twice the medication per puff, says S-P.