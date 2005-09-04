DOV halts ocinaplon trial on safety grounds

New Jersey, USA-based DOV Pharmaceutical has suspended further dosing in its ongoing Phase III clinical trial of ocinaplon, which is under investigation for the treatment of anxiety.
The evaluation was halted following the occurrence of enzyme elevations in liver function tests for one participant, enabling the company to unblind the study results and fully evaluate the safety findings from all subjects in the clinical trial.
The double-blind trial aimed to treat up to 373 healthy subjects and patients with generalized anxiety disorder with 60mg/day of ocinaplon or placebo for four weeks. Around 200 have been randomized to treatment, the company noted.
