DOV initiates Ph III trial of its novel analgesic

New Jersey, USA-headquartered DOV Pharmaceutical, has initiated a Phase III clinical trial of bicifadine, its novel non-narcotic analgesic, in the treatment of post-operative pain following vaginal hysterectomy.
The randomized, multicenter, parallel, placebo-controlled US study will consist of 100 patients per treatment arm. Medication will be administered for up to five days in those who experience moderate-to-severe pain after surgery.
The primary efficacy endpoints are the patients' assessment of pain intensity using a categorical scale and pain relief based on changes in pain intensity utilizing a visual analog scale of ratings. Secondary endpoints include, among others, time to onset of pain relief, use of analgesic rescue medication and the patient's global evaluation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze