DOV initiates Ph III trial of its novel analgesic

New Jersey, USA-headquartered DOV Pharmaceutical, has initiated a Phase III clinical trial of bicifadine, its novel non-narcotic analgesic, in the treatment of post-operative pain following vaginal hysterectomy.

The randomized, multicenter, parallel, placebo-controlled US study will consist of 100 patients per treatment arm. Medication will be administered for up to five days in those who experience moderate-to-severe pain after surgery.

The primary efficacy endpoints are the patients' assessment of pain intensity using a categorical scale and pain relief based on changes in pain intensity utilizing a visual analog scale of ratings. Secondary endpoints include, among others, time to onset of pain relief, use of analgesic rescue medication and the patient's global evaluation.