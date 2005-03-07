DOV initiates Phase I trial of depression drug

New Jersey, USA-based DOV Pharmaceutical has initiated the first Phase I clinical trial with DOV 102,677, a potential potent inhibitor of serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake, with possible application in the treatment of depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity.

The trial is double-blind, randomized and placebo controlled in design, and aims to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of a range of escalating single doses of the agent in healthy volunteers.