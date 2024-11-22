Dow Chemical Found Liable For Implant

Dow Chemical of the USA has been ordered to pay just under $4 million in damages to a woman said to have become ill after having silicone breast implants. Dow Chemical had a 50% stake in the Dow Corning joint venture that made the implants and which has filed for bankruptcy.

An appeal is expected, but if this is turned down Dow could face huge liabilities from over 13,000 similar cases. Dow Chemical has always denied liability, as it did not make the implants.