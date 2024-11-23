Downfall In Male Pill Development

- The long-researched male contraceptive pill reached a hurdle whenit was discovered by researchers at Oulu University Hospital in Finland that the follicle stimulating hormone, which scientists had sought to block, was not essential for the production of sperm. Five men with a defective FSH-receptor gene were found to be fertile, even though their testes were up to three times smaller than usual.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze