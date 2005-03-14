DowPharma and Pfizer reach accord

DowChemical's DowPharma unit has entered into an accord with US drug major Pfizer to construct a cell line using the former's patented Pseudomonas-based expression technology Pfenex, in addition to the use of its proprietary solvent extraction protocol. Financial details were not disclosed. Pfenex is built around a genetically-modified strain of the Pseudomonas fluoroscens bacteria that increases cellular expression whilst maintaining critical solubility and activity characteristics of recombinantly expressed therapeutic proteins. DowPharma has stated that Pfenex consistently outperforms other commercially- available expression systems such as Escherichia coli.
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