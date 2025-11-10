Doxazosin Of Use In Diabetics, Says Study

The alpha adrenergic receptor blocker doxazosin (Pfizer's Cardura) can increase serum high-density lipoprotein levels and improve glucose tolerance in type II diabetics with high blood pressure, according to an article in the American Journal of Hypertension.
The improvement in glucose tolerance is thought to result from doxazosin's direct action at the level of the insulin receptor, note the researchers. An editorial accompanying the study, written by AJH editor Michael Weber of the University of California, points out that many middle-aged or older male hypertensives with concomitant health problems such as diabetes and benign prostatic hypertrophy might benefit from doxazosin therapy, especially as many non-diabetic hypertensives have cholesterol and glucose handling abnormalities.
